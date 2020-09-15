0
Sports News Tue, 15 Sep 2020

Tariq Lamptey breaks the internet with his performance against old club Chelsea

Tariq Lamptey Brighton.jpeg Tariq Lamptey

Ghana target Tariq Lamptey was the toast of many football lovers on Monday night with his splendid performance against his old club Chelsea at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton lost the game by 3-1 but undoubtedly the best player on the night was the Chelsea Academy graduate who showed his former side what they are missing as he run the slow paced Marcos Alonso ragged on the left flank.

He was a constant threat on the left flank and it was no surprise he gave the assist for the Brighton equalizer through Leandro Trossard after Chelsea had taken the lead through Jorginho.

A bullet from Reece James and Kurt Zouma ensured Chelsea run away with all the three points and a 3-1 win but most Chelsea fans were wondering why the club let go off Tariq Lamptey.

Source: Ghana Guardian

