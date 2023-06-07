Tariq Lamptey confident Ghana can end 41-year old AFCON trophy drought

Brighton and Hove Albion star Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey, the talented defender of the Black Stars, holds an optimistic outlook that Ghana can finally put an end to the nation's 41-year trophy drought.

Lamptey believes that by approaching the game with the right mindset and unwavering focus, the Black Stars have the potential to achieve glory.



Ghana has been unable to clinch the African Cup of Nations since its triumph in 1982.



Despite reaching the finals in 1992, 2010, and 2015, the team suffered defeat on all three occasions, twice to Ivory Coast and once to Egypt.



Lamptey expressed his perspective on the challenging nature of football, stating, "Football is a very difficult game. It's tough because you compete against top world-class players at the highest level. However, we have belief in ourselves. In football, you don't enter any game thinking you will lose."



He continued, "We always approach matches with the belief that we can win. We hold the conviction that with hard work and proper preparation, we can achieve the desired results."

Lamptey emphasized that the team does not concern itself with external factors but rather focuses on concentrating and executing the right strategies.



By doing so, they maintain confidence in their ability to bring an end to the trophy drought that has plagued Ghana for over four decades.



With Lamptey's determined mindset and the collective spirit of the Black Stars, Ghana aims to rewrite history and reclaim their status as champions of African football.



He will be absent when Ghana take on Madagascar on June 18 in the AFCON 2023 qualifier through injury.