Tariq Lamptey delighted with FA Cup win over Liverpool

Tariqq 233454.jfif Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey

Mon, 30 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey has shared his delight after his club edged Liverpool in the fourth round of the English FA Cup.

The Black Stars full-back returned to the line-up in Brighton’s 2-1 FA Cup win over Liverpool on Sunday, January 29, 2022.

He provided an assist and had a superb performance at the Amex Stadium.

"Into the next round. Thank you to the supporters," he wrote on Twitter after the game.

The Ghanaian has been unlucky with minor injuries and as result, he has fallen on the pecking order.

Tariq Lamptey was close to a move to Sporting but the Portuguese pulled out of the deal pursuit after Brighton demanded a permanent deal instead of a proposed loan deal.



EE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
