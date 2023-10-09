Tariq Lamptey in doubt for Black Stars friendlies after injury in Europa League

Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey is a big doubt for the Black Stars of Ghana ahead of their international friendlies against Mexico and the United States scheduled for Sunday, October 15 and Wednesday, October respectively.

Lamptey picked a slight knock when Brighton drew 2-2 with Marseille on Thursday, October 5 in the UEFA Europa League, where he was adjudged the Man of the Match.



However, he missed Brighton’s home clash against Liverpool on Sunday, October 8 which ended 2:2 at the end of regulation time.



The former Chelsea product was named as part of Coach Chris Hughton’s 23-man squad for the October friendlies after missing out the previous in September as he was recuperating from an injury.



Tariq, 23, is expected to run a series of tests to ascertain the severity of the injury on Monday, October 8.



Briefing the media about Tariq’s situation Zerbi said “I don’t know if it’s the best solution to take a risk with him especially at this moment because we are suffering with injuries.



"We have to see tomorrow about Lamptey, I don’t want to take a risk. The other players are good. We have to change some things from the Marseille game.

"To lose the players at this moment would be stupid because we are still in early October and it will be a very long season. We have to play another four games in the Europa League and many in the Premier League."



The outcome of the test will determine if she will be ready for the Black Stars as reports, players are expected to land in Ghana from Tuesday, October 10 to begin camping.



