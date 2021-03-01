0
Tariq Lamptey is a lot happier now – Graham Potter

12357749.png?display=1&htype=0&type=responsive Gallery Tariq Lamptey has been on treatment since sustaining an injury

Mon, 1 Mar 2021 Source: Football Ghana

Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Graham Potters, has disclosed Tariq Lamptey is close to returning to action for the club after long term of absence, saying he is a lot happier now.

The Ghanaian right-back recently returned to training after recovering from a long-injury layoff.

Lamptey has been on the treatment table since sustaining an injury in a league fixture against Fulham in December.

In a pre-match conference against West Bromwich Albion, the coach said “He has been fine, working away, disappointed of course because you want to play but he’s been fine.

“I think he’s a lot happier now he’s closer to being involved and back in the team. He’s a good boy, very level” he said.

