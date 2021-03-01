Tariq Lamptey is a lot happier now – Graham Potter

Tariq Lamptey has been on treatment since sustaining an injury

Brighton and Hove Albion manager, Graham Potters, has disclosed Tariq Lamptey is close to returning to action for the club after long term of absence, saying he is a lot happier now.

The Ghanaian right-back recently returned to training after recovering from a long-injury layoff.



Lamptey has been on the treatment table since sustaining an injury in a league fixture against Fulham in December.

In a pre-match conference against West Bromwich Albion, the coach said “He has been fine, working away, disappointed of course because you want to play but he’s been fine.



“I think he’s a lot happier now he’s closer to being involved and back in the team. He’s a good boy, very level” he said.