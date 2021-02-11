Tariq Lamptey is progressing - Brighton coach Graham Potter

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach, Graham Potter has revealed that Tariq Lamptey is making progress in his injury recovery and hopes he makes a return against Crystal Palace.

The Chelsea academy graduate came off with a hamstring injury in a Premier League game against Fulham about two months ago but is nearing full recovery.



The English-born with a Ghanaian heritage recently signed a new long term deal with the club, warding off interest from current European champions Bayern Munich.

Tariq is yet to feature for the Black Stars or the Three Lions of his birthplace England.