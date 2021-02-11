Tariq Lamptey is progressing - Brighton coach Graham Potter

Thu, 11 Feb 2021 Source: Football Ghana
Brighton & Hove Albion head coach, Graham Potter has revealed that Tariq Lamptey is making progress in his injury recovery and hopes he makes a return against Crystal Palace.
The Chelsea academy graduate came off with a hamstring injury in a Premier League game against Fulham about two months ago but is nearing full recovery.
The English-born with a Ghanaian heritage recently signed a new long term deal with the club, warding off interest from current European champions Bayern Munich.
Tariq is yet to feature for the Black Stars or the Three Lions of his birthplace England.
Source: Football Ghana
Related Articles:
- Richmond Boakye-Yiadom’s debut for Gornik ends in defeat
- Emmanuel Gyasi delighted with improvements in his game at Spezia
- Southampton boss Hasenhuttl praises Mohammed Salisu's fitness
- Mohammed Kudus returns to Ajax bench in PSV triumph
- Richmond Boakye reveals Lewandowski drive in Polish move
- Read all related articles