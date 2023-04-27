1
Menu
Sports

Tariq Lamptey likely to miss Ghana's next AFCON qualifiers after season-ending injury

Tariq Lamptey Brighton 2020 21 5osu5so0od8n1kng66kt8jgzg Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey

Thu, 27 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey's 2022/2023 football season has come to an end, Brighton and Hove Albion coach Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed.

Tariq Lamptey has not kicked a ball for the Seagulls since he was forced off through a knee injury in Brighton and Hove Albion's 4-1 victory over West Ham United on March 4, 2023.

His injury also made him miss Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 23 and 27, 2023.

Asked on when Tariq Lamptey will return, Roberto De Zerbi speaking after Brighton's 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, said the Ghanaian will most likely miss the rest of the season.

“I don’t know the situation, but it’s difficult to have him (Tariq Lamptey) before next season."

"We are paying with injuries — (Adam) Lallana, (Jeremy) Sarmiento, Tariq — but I don’t like speaking about the players who are injured.

“I prefer to think and only be focused on the players who are able to play," Roberto De Zerbi said as quoted by footballghana.

JE/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Col. Damoah eyes Jaman South Parliamentary seat
Majority leader questions Prof Frimpong-Boateng's report
NDC’s Baba Sadiq drags Coffee Shop Mafia over Frimpong-Boateng report
Ken Agyapong slams Akufo-Addo
It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again - Koku Anyidoho
Bawumia allegedly blocks NDC activist on Twitter
Wontumi accuses former minister of sinister agenda
Galamsey report: Steve Manteaw slams Akufo-Addo
Galamsey report: Akufo-Addo has referred report to CID for probe - Ahiagbah
Netizens descend on Bawumia for claiming govt has created over 2 million jobs
Related Articles: