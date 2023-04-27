Tariq Lamptey likely to miss Ghana's next AFCON qualifiers after season-ending injury

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey

Black Stars defender, Tariq Lamptey's 2022/2023 football season has come to an end, Brighton and Hove Albion coach Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed.

Tariq Lamptey has not kicked a ball for the Seagulls since he was forced off through a knee injury in Brighton and Hove Albion's 4-1 victory over West Ham United on March 4, 2023.



His injury also made him miss Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers on March 23 and 27, 2023.



Asked on when Tariq Lamptey will return, Roberto De Zerbi speaking after Brighton's 3-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, said the Ghanaian will most likely miss the rest of the season.



“I don’t know the situation, but it’s difficult to have him (Tariq Lamptey) before next season."

"We are paying with injuries — (Adam) Lallana, (Jeremy) Sarmiento, Tariq — but I don’t like speaking about the players who are injured.



“I prefer to think and only be focused on the players who are able to play," Roberto De Zerbi said as quoted by footballghana.



JE/KPE