Tariq Lamptey makes quick injury return ahead 2023 AFCON Qualifiers

Tariq Lamptey Brighton Training.jpeg Lamptey missed Brighton's 2-2 draw against Leeds United on Saturday

Thu, 16 Mar 2023

Ghana coach Chris Hughton will be delighted with the injury return of Tariq Lamptey ahead of next week's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations doubleheader against Angola.

The right-back has been out of action for Brighton after sustaining a knee injury.

According to his Coach De Zerbi the injury was not serious and Lamptey could make a return before the international break.

"It's not a big problem. It’s a small injury,” he said, as quoted by brightonandhovealbion.com.

Lamptey missed Brighton's 2-2 draw against Leeds United on Saturday in the Premier League due to the injury.

The 22-year-old has recovered on time ahead of this week's international break which he will be traveling to Ghana for the AFCON qualifier against Angola.

WATCH TWI NEWS
