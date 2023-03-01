1
Menu
Sports

Tariq Lamptey plays full throttle for Brighton in narrow FA Cup win over Stoke City

Tariq Lamptey New.png Tariq Lamptey started for Brighton in the away match as the team’s right back

Wed, 1 Mar 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana international, Tariq Lamptey was in action for Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night in the English FA Cup encounter against Stoke City.

The Black Stars defender started for his team today in the away match as the team’s right back.

In a game where Tariq Lamptey lasted the entire duration of the contest, he was unplayable in his position and helped the defense of Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet.

Today, thanks to a goal from Evan Ferguson after he was assisted by in-form attacker Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton secured an important 1-0 win over the English lower-tier opponent.

Courtesy of the win, the English Premier League club has advanced to the quarter-finals of this season’s FA Cup.

Following his impressive showing today, Tariq Lamptey will be eyeing more playing time in the league.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: