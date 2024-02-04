Tariq Lamptey provides assist in Brighton big home win over Crystal Palace

Lamptey recently returned from an injury that kept him out of the 2023 AFCON

Ghana defender, Tariq Lamptey played a crucial role in Brighton and Hove Albion's bounce-back victory against Crystal Palace.

Lamptey, who recently returned from an injury that kept him out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire, was given a starting position on the left side by manager Roberto De Zerbi, showcasing his efficiency this season.



In the 33rd minute, Lamptey's well-placed cross set up Jack Hinshelwood to extend Brighton's lead, doubling the advantage secured by Lewis Dunk 30 minutes earlier from a Pascal Gross cross.



Facundo Buonanotte added a third goal for Brighton just a minute after Hinshelwood's strike.

During the second half, Crystal Palace's Jean Phillipe Mateta managed to pull one back with an assist from Joachim Andersen.



However, Brighton quickly reasserted their dominance when Joao Pedro capitalized on Danny Welbeck's pass, restoring their three-goal lead with five minutes remaining.



Compatriots Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew were also active for Crystal Palace, with Ayew playing the entire duration of the match.