1
Menu
Sports

Tariq Lamptey reacts as Brighton beat Middlesborough to progress in FA Cup

Tariq Lamptey FhJvcIRWQAIpLv7.jfif Defender, Tariq Lamptey

Mon, 9 Jan 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey has reacted following Brighton’s qualification to the next round of the English FA Cup.

The Black Stars defender started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit inflicted a resounding 5-1 win over the Championship club.

Lamptey, who up another impressive display for the Seagulls has praised his teammates after an emphatic victory against Middlesborough.

"Big win and team performance, into the next round. Thanks for all the support," he wrote on Twitter.

Brighton got off to a great start against Middlesborough after Pascal Gross scored the opener just eight minutes into the match.

The hosts responded five minutes later through Chuba Akpom.

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana restored Brighton's lead before the break.

World Cup winner and second-half substitute Alexis Mac Allister netted a brace before Deniz Undav sealed victory with two minutes remaining.

Lamptey was making his third appearance on a row since returning from the World Cup with Ghana's Black Stars.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade and Industry minister
'Bawumia Must Win' chant lands Wontumi in trouble
Daughter of Zambia's ex-vice president discloses gift Kwame Nkrumah gave her father