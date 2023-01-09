Tariq Lamptey reacts as Brighton beat Middlesborough to progress in FA Cup

Defender, Tariq Lamptey

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey has reacted following Brighton’s qualification to the next round of the English FA Cup.

The Black Stars defender started and lasted the entire duration as his outfit inflicted a resounding 5-1 win over the Championship club.



Lamptey, who up another impressive display for the Seagulls has praised his teammates after an emphatic victory against Middlesborough.



"Big win and team performance, into the next round. Thanks for all the support," he wrote on Twitter.



Brighton got off to a great start against Middlesborough after Pascal Gross scored the opener just eight minutes into the match.

The hosts responded five minutes later through Chuba Akpom.



Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana restored Brighton's lead before the break.



World Cup winner and second-half substitute Alexis Mac Allister netted a brace before Deniz Undav sealed victory with two minutes remaining.



Lamptey was making his third appearance on a row since returning from the World Cup with Ghana's Black Stars.