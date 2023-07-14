Tariq Lamptey resumes training with Brighton after injury layoff

Tariq Lamptey

Ghana international Tariq Lamptey has commenced training with Brighton and Hove Albion ahead of the 2023/24 English Premiership.

The Black Stars defender suffered a knee injury in March during a league match against West Ham and was ruled out of the remainder of the 2022/23 season.



The former Chelsea right-back missed Ghana's doubleheader against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers in March.



He was replaced by German-born Kingsley Schindler by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton in March for the AFCON qualifiers.



The pacey right-back missed out on Ghana’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on June 18, 2023, in Antananarivo.



Tariq Lamptey made 23 appearances in all competitions in the just-ended season, scoring just a goal.

The Brighton and Hove Albion man through the Tariq Lamptey Foundation, donated items including, jerseys and football boots to kids in Asamankese in the West Akim Municipal District, in the Eastern Region on Friday, May 30.



Check the tweet below:





LSN/DO