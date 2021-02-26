Tariq Lamptey returns to group training at Brighton

Ghanaian right-back Tariq Lamptey has returned to training at Brighton & Hove Albion after recovering from a long-injury layoff.

Lamptey has been on the treatment table since sustaining an injury in a league fixture against Fulham in December.



The AMEX Stadium outfit have been boosted by the return of 20-year-old ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion.



Before his injury setback, the petit full-back was a key cog for the Seagulls in the ongoing campaign.

He has made 11 league appearances in the elite division so far this term.



Lamptey joined the club from Chelsea in January last year, leaving Stamford Bridge in search of regular action.