Tariq Lamptey reveals he rejected several offers in favour of Brighton switch

Tariq Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England

Brighton and Hove Albion defender, Tariq Lamptey has revealed that he turned down numerous offers to sign for the club.

The 20-year-old has won many admirers with his performances since joining Brighton.



Before moving to the AMEX Stadium, the right-back was linked with numerous clubs including Sevilla and Atlético Madrid.



Lamptey told 90Min: "I sat down with the coaches, family members, and agents and thought about what's best for me. It was a really tough decision."

"Being at a club since the age of nine, going up through the whole system and making your first-team debut, everything happened so quickly, but I had to look at where I would get the most football and how I could take my game to the next level."



"It wasn't an easy decision, I thought about it every day. But the opportunity came for me to come to Brighton, which is a fantastic club with a really good plan for the team, and the move made a lot of sense."



"There were quite a few options to go to, but I sat down with my family and talked about where would be best for me, where could help me develop, and I thought Brighton would be the best club for me.”