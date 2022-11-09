0
Tariq Lamptey scores as Brighton shock Arsenal in Carabao Cup

Wed, 9 Nov 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey scored his first goal of the season as Brighton defeated Arsenal in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Brighton eliminated the Premier League leaders from the competition with a 3-1 victory at Emirates Stadium.

Lamptey was on target, scoring a fantastic goal to seal the victory and advance Brighton to the round of 16.

Lamptey excelled as a left wing-back. His goal came from the left side, and he scored with his left foot.

This demonstrates Lamptey's ambidexterity, as he is naturally a right-back and has spent the majority of his career there.

Lamptey sees the space, shakes off the defender using his strong frame and creates enough separation to finish with his left foot

A wildcard option at Left Wing Back at the World Cup? pic.twitter.com/VZeL5tyq7P

The 22-year-old is set to feature in his first tournament for Ghana after deciding to play for the West Africans earlier this year.

He will be included in the final 26 man squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

Watch video below

