Tariq Lamptey secures UEFA Europa League spot with Brighton and Hove Albion

Tariq Lamptey

Ghanaian international Tariq Lamptey will play in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa League with Brighton and Hove Albion following their 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City in the English Premiership on Wednesday, May 24.

Out with a knee injury he sustained in March, the 22-year-old wing-back enjoyed the action from the stands at the American Express Stadium when Paraguayan forward Julio Enciso scored from a brilliant effort minutes before English midfielder Phil Foden gave Manchester City the lead.



As for Brighton, the hard-earned point seals a top-six finish and cements a place in next season's Europa League group stage.



Lamptey made 20 appearances across all competitions for the Seagulls with no goal and assist.

He has been ruled out of Ghana's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Madagascar on June 18.



Lamptey was born in England to Ghanaian parents and has been a youth international for England, having represented the Young Lions from the Under-18 to Under-21 levels.



LSN/SEA