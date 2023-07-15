Tariq Lamptey starts preseason with Brighton

Defender, Tariq Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion have received a significant boost as Ghana’s Tariq Lamptey rejoined training ahead of the upcoming 2023/24 English Premier League season.

Lamptey had been sidelined since March due to a knee injury sustained during a league match against West Ham, forcing him to miss the remainder of the previous season.



The talented right-back's absence was felt not only by his club but also by the Ghana national team.



Lamptey was unable to participate in the crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola in March, where he was replaced by Kingsley Schindler, a German-born player, as selected by Black Stars coach Chris Hughton.

Lamptey's road to recovery also saw him miss Ghana's AFCON qualifier against Madagascar on June 18, 2023, in Antananarivo. However, his return to training signals a positive step forward in his rehabilitation process.



During the 2022/23 season, Lamptey made 23 appearances across various competitions but managed to find the back of the net on only one occasion.