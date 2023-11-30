Tariq Lamptey will be out for a long time - Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi

Lamptey is now at risk of missing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi says Ghana defender Tariq Lamptey will be out for a long time with his latest injury.

Lamptey suffered the injury in Brighton’s game against Nottingham Forest half way through the first 45 minutes.



Speaking ahead of their Europa League match against AEK Athens on Thursday, de Zerbi said Lamptey and Ansu Fati will be out for a long time.



“We have lost Ansu for a long time. Same for Lamptey, they will be out for long time.”



The versatile defender was making a return from an injury setback when he started in the Nottingham Forest match.

However, just after 35 minutes, the defender had to be replaced following a discomfort.



Lamptey is now at risk of missing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.



The 23-year-old missed the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar and Comoros due to injury and was also not in the team during the October international break.



His persistent injury problem will be a big blow for the Black Stars and the Seagulls as the season continues.