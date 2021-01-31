Tariqe Fosu nets brace as Brentford annihilate Wycombe Wanderers in Championship

Ghana international Tariq Fosu

Ghana winger Tariqe Fosu scored a brace as Brentford thumped Wycombe Wanderers 7-2 on Saturday, January 30, 2021, in the ongoing Skybet Championship.

The 25-year-old's first was in the 41st minute to give the home side a 2-1 lead but before the break Admiral Muskwe leveled for Wycombe.



Five minutes into the second half, Fosu fired low into the bottom corner from 15 yards to give Brentford the lead again.

Man-of-the-match Ivan Toney converted a spot-kick in the 56th minute to make it 4-2 before Sergi Canos scored the fifth goal.



Brentford scored two goals in three minutes through Toney and Joshua Dasilva.