Tariqe Fosu praises Rotherham United's determination in impressive win over West Brom

Tariqe Fosu New Rotherham United player, Tariqe Fosu

Sat, 8 Apr 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Rotherham United's Tariqe Fosu has lauded his teammates for their impressive 3-1 victory over West Bromwich Albion in the English Championship.

Jordan Hugill bagged a brace and Tariqe added a third, securing all three points for the home side.

This was the Ghanaian’s first goal of the current campaign, following three assists in his previous 31 games.

Speaking after the match, the former Brentford player praised the squad's determination to secure victory against their rivals in Friday's game.

"We've been positive throughout the week in training. We expected the game to be tough, and we believed we could win, especially with the home crowd backing us," he said. "It wasn't an easy match, but we made it happen."

The win sees Rotherham United move three points clear of the relegation zone.

Source: footballghana.com
