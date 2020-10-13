Tariqe Fosu reacts after scoring his first international goal for Ghana

Ghana new boy Tariqe Fosu says he is proud to score his first goal for the West African giants in their roping 5-1 win against Qatar on Monday night.
The winger opened the floodgates as the Black Stars strolled to a comfortable win against the Asian champions.
He was making his second appearance for the four-time African champions after debuting last Friday in the 3-0 defeat to Mali- also in a friendly.
"I'm proud to have scored today and I'm happy we got the result today," he told the GFA in a video interview.
Aside from the goal, the England-born produced a decent performance to convince all and sundry about his qualities.
Watch the video below:
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Samuel Owusu full of joy after scoring first Ghana goal
- Black Stars coach Akonnor vows to make changes against Qatar after heavy Mali defeat
- GFA Technical Director Bernhard Lippert tips Black Stars to beat Qatar
- Qatar to wear a new jersey for Ghana clash
- Benson Anang to make his Black Stars debut against Qatar
- Read all related articles