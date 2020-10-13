0
Tariqe Fosu reacts after scoring his first international goal for Ghana

Tue, 13 Oct 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana new boy Tariqe Fosu says he is proud to score his first goal for the West African giants in their roping 5-1 win against Qatar on Monday night.

The winger opened the floodgates as the Black Stars strolled to a comfortable win against the Asian champions.

He was making his second appearance for the four-time African champions after debuting last Friday in the 3-0 defeat to Mali- also in a friendly.

"I'm proud to have scored today and I'm happy we got the result today," he told the GFA in a video interview.

Aside from the goal, the England-born produced a decent performance to convince all and sundry about his qualities.

