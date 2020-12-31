Tariqe Fosu's match-winner takes Brentford to second in Championship

Thu, 31 Dec 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghana international Tariqe Fosu scored the match-winner for Brentford in their 2-1 win over Bournemouth on Wednesday in the Championship.
The winger freely headed in the winning goal in the 79th minute after Bryan tricked his way into the box and whipped in a cross.
Fosu has now scored his first goal for the club this season.
Dominic Solanke had given Bournemouth the lead in the 25th minute but Henrik Dalsgaard equalizer levelled before the break on 37 minutes.
Brentford have moved to second place on the table; three points behind leaders Norwich after 22 matches.
