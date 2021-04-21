Tariqe Fosu scores as Brentford draw at home with Cardiff City

Ghana international Tariq Fosu

Ghana international Tariqe Fosu netted his 4th Championship goal of the season when Brentford FC drew with Cardiff City on Tuesday.

The Bees came from behind to snatch the vital point at the Brentford Community Stadium as they continue their quest for a play-off place.



Kieffer Moore scored from the spot to put the visitors ahead in the 57th minute after a handball decision against defender Ethan Pinnock.



Fosu levelled the score in the 63rd pouncing on a blunder by goalkeeper Alex Smithies to slot home.

A howler from Smithies as he lets Fosu's shot from 30 yards through his hands and in.



Brentford are 4th placed on the Championship standings with 75 points, one behind Swansea City and with a game in hand.



Fosu has scored 4 goals in 35 appearances for the Bees this season where he has also provided three assists.