Taylor and Kwame Opoku are the best strikers in the GPL – Karela goalkeeper

Karela United striker Diawusie Taylor

Hearts of Oak loanee, Richard Baidoo has named Karela United attacker Diawusie Taylor and former Kotoko striker, Kwame Opoku as the top two strikers in the league.

Baidoo believes his teammate, Taylor is currently the best striker in the ongoing Ghana Premier League as Opoku comes second after the former leads the goal king chart.



Speaking with Saddick Adams on Angel FM’s Floodlight Sports, he reveals how he and Taylor challenges each other during training sessions to become better during match days.



“Taylor is a very good player and a goal poacher, to me he is the best striker in the Ghana Premier League”.

According to him, Kwame Opoku is one of the deadly attackers in the league compelling keepers to be alert in the goal post always because of his dangerous attacks.



The Karela United attacker is leading the goal scorers chart so far with 12 goals in the first round while Kwame Opoku has also recorded seven goals.



Currently, the former Nkoranza Warriors forward has joined Algerian outfit USM Algiers but Taylor is looking forward to clinch the goal king award with Karela as the end of the season.