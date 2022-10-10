Team DPS Ghana targets massive victory at ISSAG

DPS Ghana Table Tennis and Badminton team

Source: Nicholas Akussah

The head coach of the DPS Ghana Table Tennis and Badminton teams, Micheal Darbah has envisioned total victory at the upcoming ISSAG.

The International School Sports Association Games, ISSAG, is held annually for international schools in Ghana.



The event slated from October 2022 to February 2023 across selected venues is aimed at unearthing young talents as part of extra curriculum activities.



According to the coach, DPS is optimistic of emerging victors.



"Our aim is to win more trophies for our school and our dream is to win the overall best school award at the ISSAG. Suitable measures and training conditions have been outlined to ensure our best performances," he stated.



Reminiscing on previous glories and achievements, Micheal Darbah stated that his side has targeted total victory.

"In the last tournament, team DPS won the Gold medal in table tennis (Boys) and the girls also won silver medal, but this time we want to win both boys' and girls' trophies. And our aim is to be in the top four. Our badminton team, this will be their first time participating," he revealed.



He, however, called on both the management and teaching staff at DPS to strongly rally behind the team.



"We would like our management, teachers, and staff to support us in prayers. This won't be an easy challenge but we will do our best to bring laurels to the school as we promised," he said.



With 16 schools billed for participation in various disciplines, DPS would feature strongly in Badminton, Table Tennis, Football, Basketball, Swimming, and Tennis.