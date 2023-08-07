Team Ghana pitch camp in France ahead of World Championships in Budapest

Team Ghana will be participating in the World Athletics Championships

Ghana's athletics contingent have landed in France, marking the beginning of their pre-competition camp ahead of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The group comprises five local athletes and five athletes based in the US, who will undergo training in Paris for ten days before proceeding to Hungary for the championship.



Among the notable athletes in the contingent is Benjamin Azamati, the 100m record holder, who, unfortunately, had to withdraw from the competition due to injury. Nevertheless, the team remains determined to perform at their best.



The five local athletes namely, Raymond French, Solomon Diafo, Aziz Mohammed, Florence Agyemang, and Edwin Gadayi, arrived in Paris with coaches Douglas Sowah and Munkaila Seidu.



US-based athletes Joseph Paul Amoah, Isaac Botsio, James Dadzie, Abigail Kwarteng, Deborah Acquah, and coach Elorm are expected to join the team in the coming days.

High Jumper Rose Yeboah from the University of Cape Coast is also expected to join the team in Budapest.



She qualified for the championship in China after she won gold in the Women’s High Jump with a new national record of 1.94m at the FISU World University Games.



Ghana's contingent are poised to make a mark on the world stage, and the pre-competition camp undoubtedly plays a crucial role in honing their skills and readiness for the upcoming championship.



JNA/DO