Sports News

Team observing strict coronavirus protocols in camp - Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu

Black Maidens Head Coach, Baba Nuhu

Ghana's national U-17 women's coach, Baba Nuhu has disclosed that all COVID-19 protocols are being observed after three of its players tested positive for the virus.

The Black Maidens are currently in camp in Cape Coast to prepare ahead of their FIFA U-17 World Cup qualifier in October.



A mandatory medical check was done to test all players, including the technical and management teams, for those invited to begin camping ahead of their respective qualifiers.



Results after the check-up revealed three players testing positive for the COVID-19.



Coach Baba Nuhu says safety measures have been put in place to ensure the whole team is safe as they continue with their preparations.

"We know we have to observe all the protocols which we have not forgotten so what we are doing now is more of individual work, trying to see how we can work individually, not as one person", he told Ghanafa.org



"We will still be in groups but more of individual work to be able to observe all the protocols. The players have been wearing the nose masks but once we come to training, it is taken off and after training, they put it on again, even at dining.



"We are fully aware of whatever that is happening and we are very careful. I am sure in the coming weeks; everything will be normal, then, we can revise our training accordingly", he added.



Ghana will take on Guinea-Bissau in this round of the qualifiers.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.