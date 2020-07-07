Sports News

Teamwork can help the club win trophies - Emmanuel Nettey

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Emmanuel Nettey has tasked his teammates to let the spirit of togetherness lead them if they want to end the club's ten-year trophy drought.

Emmanuel Nettey, who joined the Accra-based club before the 2019/20 season which has been canceled, was a prominent figure in the center of the Hearts midfield as he helped the club secure some valuable wins.



However, with the season now canceled, the player is already focusing on the start of the new campaign and believes with hard work and commitment, successes could be attained next season.



Speaking to Hearts Media he said“I have a long way in my life and career to know what is best for me and, it is my wish that I become a success at Hearts of Oak before taking my career elsewhere”, he said, adding that together with his colleagues, they will be pressing home that in unity for the club,"

“We were playing well before the last season was suspended prior to its cancellation and, I am certain that we will carry on from where we left off when football returns after the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.



The Ghana Football Association will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss when to start the new season and also set a date for Congress.

