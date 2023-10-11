Tears flow as mortal remains of late former Sports Minister E.T. Mensah arrives in Ghana

The mortal remains of E.T Mensah has arrived in Ghana

The mortal remains of the late former Sports Minister and Council of State member, E.T. Mensah, arrived in Ghana from South Africa on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Simeon-Okraku, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Michael Osekre, football stakeholders, and supporters represented the football community at the ceremony held at Kotoka International Airport.



E.T. Mensah, the former Sports Minister, who played a pivotal role in establishing the Ghana Football Technical Centre at Prampram, passed away at the age of 77 in South Africa on October 1st, 2023 after a prolonged battle with illness.



Enoch Teye Mensah had a long and distinguished career in Ghanaian politics, serving as a Member of Parliament and holding various ministerial positions, including Minister for Education, Minister for Employment and Social Welfare, and Minister for Water Resources, Works, and Housing.



E.T. Mensah, affectionately known as ET Mensah, was survived by his wife and seven children.



The Ghana Football Association extends its condolences to the Kley Abodo Family of Prampram and all members of the football community.





Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/OGB