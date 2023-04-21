5
Tears flow as mortal remains of sports commentator Sarfo Abrebrese arrive in Ghana

Fri, 21 Apr 2023

Family members and sympathizers wept as the mortal remains of late sports commentator, Lawyer Sarfo Abrebrese arrived at the Aviance Cargo village for a short ceremony on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

Abrebrese passed away in his sleep on March 9th in the United States of America, where he had been working as a lawyer.

He was a well-known figure in Ghana, having been a sports commentator on Ghana Television for many years, alongside Kwabena Yeboah and Carl Tuffour.

In addition to his work in broadcasting, Abrebrese was the Founder and President of the Coalition of Supporters Unions of Africa (COSUA).

COSUA is a Pan-African organization that aims to use sports to build African unity and promote peace and development across the continent.

It was inaugurated in September 2006 by the Supporters Union of Ghana (SUGHA), which had emerged following the tragic May 9 stadium disaster in order to promote national and continental unity through sports.

Abrebrese's passing has been met with sadness and mourning among his colleagues and supporters alike, as he was known for his dedication to sports.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
