Techiman Eleven Wonders fined GH₵10,000 and handed one-match home ban

Techiman Eleven Wonders have been GH₵10,000 fine and a one-match home ban for misconducts during the Ghana Premier League Week 18 match against Asante Kotoko at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.

The fine payable to the Ghana FA within fourteen (14) days upon receipt of this ruling.



Techiman Eleven Wonders FC shall be made to forfeit their matches for failure to pay the said amount after the said deadline.



The club was charged with two counts as per the charge sheet- the match was to be played at closed doors but Eleven Wonders admitted fans into the stadium.

The Match Reports particularly noted that the stands were filled to full capacity and social distancing was not observed.



The Disciplinary Committee, therefore, holds that Techiman Eleven Wonders breached Article 2 and Article 8 of the GFA Matchday Covid 19 Protocols.



Also, they breached Article 42(1) of the GFA Premier League Regulations and GFA Directives on Ticketing by collecting money at the entry points of the venue clearly indicated by the stamped palm of the supporters.