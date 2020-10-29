Techiman Eleven Wonders sign Golden Kicks duo on loan

Techiman Eleven Wonders have boosted their squad ahead of the new season with the signing of Golden Kicks duo Jonah Aryeetey and Nana Kobina Osoh.

The two players join the Ghana Premier League outfit on a season-long loan.



Both players are expected to boost the attack of the Techiman based club as Wonders bid for a good position next season.



Aryeetey and Osoh have been training with the club for the past four weeks, but finally concluded paper works on Wednesday to clear them for the new season.

Nana Kobina Osoh, who spent time on loan with Israeli outfit Petach Tikva, is a typical number nine, strong fast and always searching for an opportunity to score.



Meanwhile, Jonah Aryeetey is a winger revered for his pace and trickery on the flanks.



Eleven Wonders begin their season with a trip to Accra to play Asante Kotoko.