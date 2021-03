Techiman Eleven Wonders sign former Kotoko captain

Former Kotoko captain Amos Frimpong has joined Techiman Eleven Wonders.

The right back makes a return to the Ghana Premier League two years after leaving the Porcupine Warriors.



Frimpong left Kotoko to Guinean Club AS Kaloum where he has been in the last two years.

Techiman Eleven Wonders however decided to tie him down upon his return.



The 29-year-old spent eight years at Kotoko before leaving.