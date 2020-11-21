Techiman Wonders' Ibrahim Salifu targets ten MVP awards

Ibrahim Salifu has won two MVPs so far

Source: Kwesi Baffoe, Contributor

After two games in the Ghana Premier League, one exciting talent who has kept the Techiman boys going in the 2020/21 league is Ibrahim Salifu, often spotted with the number 21 jersey for Techiman Eleven Wonders.

He is the spark of the team driving by resilience Frank Amankwa and energetic Adu Boahen at the heart of the midfield which helps him do his work according to planned.



His display against the Ashanti giant, Kotoko won him the man of the match. As if that was a fluke, he picked the award again when they played Dwarfs at the Ohene Ameyaw Park on the 20th November, 2020.

After the game he was asked by Prince Annang on winning the MVP award and he said “I have targeted ten man of the match awards this season and promised that no team will be able to pick point(s) at the Ohene Ameyaw Park”.



If what he said is anything to go by then, teams should really look out to wonders because they now have four points out of maximum six.

Source: Kwesi Baffoe, Contributor