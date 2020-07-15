Soccer News

Teenage sensation Anim Cudjoe vows to join the Black Stars soon

Asante Kotoko player, Mathew Anim Cudjoe

Mathew Anim Cudjoe Asante Kotoko teenage sensation has set his eyes on playing for the senior national team, the Black Stars in the shortest possible time.

Anim Cudjoe wants to become one of the youngest players to play for the senior national team, the Black Stars, as he is yet to be 17 years old .



Anim Cudjoe, 16, who played for Asante Kotoko on a one-year loan deal in the just canceled Ghana Premier League (GPL), said he promised his colleagues that, he would play for the Black Stars by age 17, adding that the target was still within reach, though the league had to end abruptly.



"I want to make a difference with the Black Stars and i am patiently waiting for the opportunity to showcase my talent.



"I know it would happen soon. I'm waiting for the day the national team coach would present to me an opportunity to excel," he told the GNA Sports in an interview.

Anim Cudjoe has already played for the national under-20 team at the African Games in Rabat, Morocco, and was a revelation in the abortive league.



Touching on his performance in Kotoko, the youngster said he was never under pressure to deliver despite the huge nature of the former African champions.



"It is true Kotoko and Hearts are the biggest clubs in the country and playing for them comes with a lot of pressure but I was never intimidated by the huge followers.



"I am rather motivated when i see a huge crowd. I want to entertain them and make them happy with my style of play," Anim Cudjoe said.

