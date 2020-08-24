Sports News

Tekpetey features again as Ludogorets win big

Bernard Tekpetey

Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey once again saw game action for new club Ludogorets Razgrad as they secured a 4-1 away win in the Bulgaria First Professional League on Saturday.

The 22-year-old came on in the 64th minute to replace Mavis Tchibota as his side cruise to a comfortable victory over Cherno More Varna.



Ludogorets, the reigning Bulgarian champions took an early lead courtesy Brazilian Alex Paulo Santana



Claudiu Keseru put the visitors back in the lead in the 40th minute after the hosts had equalised earlier.

After the recess, Jorginho and Higinio Marin made it 4-1 as the Bulgarian champions sealed their second consecutive win.



Tekpetey has now featured in almost every game for Ludogorest since he joined and will be happy as he was starved off game time last term while in Germany.

