Tell us why we've not been invited for GFA elections - New Edubease to GFA

The Chief Executive Officer of Division One League club New Edubiase United, Mr. Alex Ackumey has raised an issue with his club's neglect by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) ahead of the association’s elective congress.

The Ghana FA will on Thursday, October 5, hold its elective congress to elect various officials to key positions.



According to Mr. Alex Ackumey, New Edubiase have been sidelined for the upcoming elective congress which will involve the election of a representative for the National Division One League.



Speaking to Happy FM in an interview, he said the GFA must explain to the club why it has not been invited for the election.

“We (New Edubiase) need to understand why we haven’t been invited for the upcoming elections scheduled for Thursday, October 5th.



“New Edubiase has every right to participate and cast our votes for our Division One League representative. This exclusion goes against the rules of the Association, and it’s uncalled for,” Mr. Alex Ackumey said.



With the election coming off tomorrow, is clear that New Edubiase have been disenfranchised and won’t be having a say.