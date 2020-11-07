Tema Beach Soccer club get support from bakery company

Source: Ghana Beach Soccer Association

Abba Father Bakery, last weekend, stepped up with open arms to support the first-ever beach soccer club to come out of Tema.

The sponsorship was secured for their final justify your inclusion exercise at the sprawling Mountain Beach Soccer training pitch near Tema.



The recruitment exercise which took place behind the Maritime University overlooking the Tema harbour, attracted dozens of players from nearby communities and beyond.



The pastry and bread producers are the first to answer the call of the Tema-based beach soccer outfit by supporting with water, drinks, bread and an amount of cash.



Abba Father Bakery provide varieties of bread ranging from butter and sugar bread, cake bread, wheat bread and chocolate bread.



According to the operations officer for Tema United Mr Godfred Baafi, the Justify your inclusion exercise was highly successful and competitive.



He added that some players who expressed interest but could not make it would be given another opportunity soon.

"Although the club has only recently been formed, the response and feedback coming from corporate Ghana especially companies based in Tema looks very promising".



Mr Baafi added that efforts are being stepped up to ensure that Tema United meets the high standards of branding, management principles and good corporate practices that would be needed to help the club grow and support the youth in the community.



Dozens of young and experienced footballers as well as beach ballers turned up for the exercise that lasted several hours at the venue that shares a boundary with the Maritime University.



The organizers were delighted when national team coach Daniel Kotey came to the venue to offer his expertise and guidance.



Tema United recently unveiled their 31 year old CEO Mark Sena Sakoe and other executives are expected to be announced in the coming days as they prepare for commencement of beach soccer competitions which have been non existent due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

