Tema Court ready to host UPAC tourney

The newly painted Tema court

Basketballghana.com can confirm painting works on the Tema Community 4 Basketball Court have been completed ahead of the 2020 Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges (UPAC) Basketball Championship.

The special edition of Ghana’s biggest tertiary basketball tournament runs from Tuesday, December 29 to Wednesday, December 30 at the location popularly known as the Chinese Court.



The major green colour, white sidelines and red colour of the post area of the court have been repainted and given a facelift in time for the two-day competition.



This is the first time the Tema Court is hosting the event and it is the first time the UPAC main competition is scheduled to be held at a venue outside a tertiary setting. Preliminary qualifiers in previous editions have been played at different settings.

The upcoming tournament is purely invitational and the eight teams to compete did not play any type of qualification games; the field of competing teams at the preliminary level usually number 32.



The Skills Challenge event is to be held before semifinals games on December 30 at the same location.