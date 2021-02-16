Tema Youth sends goodwill message to Black Satellites ahead of U-20 AFCON

The Black Satellites of Ghana

Division One League side Tema Youth FC has sent a subtle jab goodwill message to the Ghana Football Association ahead of the Black Satellites' involvement in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.

The second-tier claim two of their players Richmond Darko and Philip Ofori was dropped "painfully" from the team for reasons best known to the "powers that be".



They have thus sent a bizarre goodwill message to the country's Under-20 male team ahead of their opening match against Tanzania on Tuesday.



The game comes on at the Nouadibou Sports Stadium at 4 pm.

"For God and country, we have no choice but to support you even though our two players @DarkoRichmond9 and Philip Ofori were dropped painfully for reasons best known to the powers that be. we wish you well



@ghanafaofficial Black Satellites as you take on Tanzania today," the club tweeted.



