Tema Youth sends goodwill message to Black Satellites ahead of U-20 AFCON

Division One League side Tema Youth FC has sent a subtle jab goodwill message to the Ghana Football Association ahead of the Black Satellites' involvement in the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.
The second-tier claim two of their players Richmond Darko and Philip Ofori was dropped "painfully" from the team for reasons best known to the "powers that be".
They have thus sent a bizarre goodwill message to the country's Under-20 male team ahead of their opening match against Tanzania on Tuesday.
The game comes on at the Nouadibou Sports Stadium at 4 pm.
"For God and country, we have no choice but to support you even though our two players @DarkoRichmond9 and Philip Ofori were dropped painfully for reasons best known to the powers that be. we wish you well
@ghanafaofficial Black Satellites as you take on Tanzania today," the club tweeted.
