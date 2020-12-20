Ten-man Great Olympics defeats WAFA by 1-0

Great Olympics with 2 wins in 2 games

Ten-man Great Olympics held on to beat WAFA 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 20 December 2020 in the Ghana Premier League.

Gladson Awako's first-half goal separated the two sides and the Wonder had to do it the hard way after Michael Otoo was sent off.



WAFA had to make two changes to their starting line-up with captain Abubakari Ibrahim suspended for the tie.



He has accumulated yellow cards and had to miss the trip to the Accra Sports Stadium.

Before the interval, experienced midfielder Awako was left unmarked and he slotted home the match-winner



Great Olympics were reduced to ten men in the 67th minute after Otoo collected a second yellow card.



Afterwards, it was one-way traffic as WAFA dominated and pressed for the win and were unlucky as they hit the cross-bar and side post.