Tennis: Coach Albert Arthur names squad for 2021 Billie Jean King Cup

The players selected for the Billie Jean King Cup

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Freshly minted Ghana Billie Jean King Cup Coach Albert Arthur has named his final 5-member squad to represent Ghana at the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The 2020–21 Billie Jean King Cup is the 58th edition of the international women's tennis team's tournament and the first to be styled as the Billie Jean King Cup



The Europe/Africa Zone three Group scheduled from 15th June to 19th June 2021 at the SEB Arena in Vilnius, Lithuania. Ghana is in pot 3 alongside Kenya, Iceland, Zimbabwe, Nigeria, Rwanda, Namibia, Albania, Uganda, Botswana, and Azerbaijan.



Coach Albert Arthur has selected Former University of Massachusetts standout Ruth Crawford and UK based Elizabeth Kapari Bagerbaseh.

Three local-based players selected from the Ladies Challenger Series Naa Anyema Mckorley, Nyanyuie Grace Tomegah and Annette Cruicshank will join the duo in Lithuania.



Tennis Foundation Ghana wishes Team Ghana the best of Luck.