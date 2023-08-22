Teqball Federation Ghana gets new secretary general

Mac Quarshie, the new secretary-general of Teqball Federation

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has appointed Mac Quarshie, as the new secretary general for the Teqball Federation Ghana.

Mac Quarshie, the Sports Development Officer of the NSA, said the appointment comes on board with the federation and is in line with the provisions for the attainment of full recognition with the sports governing authority of Ghana.



In the appointment letter, Peter Twumasi, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority referred to a request from the Teqball Federation to be given a secretary-general, as stipulated in the Provisional Recognition received earlier.



President of Teqball Federation Ghana, Seth Osei Kofi Poku, has welcomed Mac Quarshie into the fold, urging him to bring his experience to bear on the development of the sport.



“We are going to count on your experience as a Sports administrator, especially in the area of sports development, to project the sport as we aim higher,” Seth Poku stated.



He asked the appointee to help build on the sterling achievements of the Federation, which saw Sylvester Nortey and Daniel Fobi win Ghana’s first medal at the African Beach Games in Tunisia, with bronze in the doubles of Teqball.

“With you on board, we hope to bring more laurels to the country and to register Ghana on the world map as a formidable Teqball nation,” he reiterated.



Teqball, a sport that combines football and table tennis techniques, is played around a curved table by single or double players known as Teqers.



Originating from Hungary, it was introduced in Ghana by Seth Osei Kofi Poku, the sports administrator, and F. A. Cup committee vice chairman, with support from the Hungarian Embassy.



The sport is gaining ground with several institutions, including Nsawam Prisons, Aburi Girls Senior High School, Diasporan Girls Senior High School, and Methodist Girls Senior High School, among others, receiving tables and practicing it.