Thank you for cheering us on to victory against Kotoku Royals – Samuel Inkoom to Hearts fans

Tue, 21 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak defender, Samuel Inkoom has heaped praise on fans of the club for the overwhelming support on Sunday during the clash against Kotoku Royals.

The Phobians yesterday hosted the team from Akyem in a Week 22 encounter of this season’s Ghana Premier League campaign.

In a game that saw both teams playing some fantastic football, it took a solitary late goal from Caleb Amankwah for Hearts of Oak to win by a goal to nil.

Taking to social media to react to the result, Samuel Inkoom has commended supporters for cheering on the team to victory.

“Congratulations to the Team. This is the spirit; the Phobia Spirit! We never say Die until the bones are rotten !!!!

“We thank the supporters who trooped in to support and motivate the today's victory,” Samuel Inkoom said in a Twitter post.

The veteran full-back added, “A big thank you to the Board and the Chairman, Togbe Afede for the support.”





Source: footballghana.com
