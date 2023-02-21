0
Menu
Sports

Thank you for everything - Asamoah Gyan pays tribute to Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu And Asamoah Gyan Grid photos of Christian Atsu and Asamoah Gyan

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has eulogized the late Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu in a glowing tribute.

Christian Atsu was found dead on the morning of Saturday, February 18, 2022, at the site of his collapsed apartment after being trapped under the rubble for 12 days following the 7.8 magnitudes of the earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria.

Tributes have been pouring from personalities across the world, especially in the football community, and Asamoah Gyan, who first shared the dressing room with Christian Atsu in 2012 when the winger made his Black Stars debut against Lesotho has decided a post to the memory of the player.

"Thank you for everything," Asamoah Gyan posted on his Twitter page with a video of him celebrating a goal with Christian Atsu with playing for the Black Stars of Ghana.

Asamoah Gyan also joined former Black Stars players, Sulley Muntari, Haminu Dramani, Baffour Gyan, and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu to pay respect to the family of Christian Atsu.

Christian Atsu played in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil alongside Asamoah Gyan and four other African Cup of Nations tournaments.







JE/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment
Related Articles: