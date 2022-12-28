Thank you for the fabulous memories - Kotoko confirm the exit of Christopher Nettey

Ghanaian defender, Christopher Nettey

Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko, have officially confirmed the departure of Christopher Nettey following the expiration of the defender's contract.

The 24-year-old who joined the Porcupine Warriors in September 2019 from Division One League aside, Attram De Visser now leaves the Kumasi-based club after the expiration of his 3-year contract.



Announcing the departure to their fans and the world, Asante Kotoko posted a video of Nettey's goal against Ebusua Dwarfs to thank him for his service to the club.



"Christopher Nettey leaves Asante Kotoko after the expiration of his contract with the club. A very lively character. Thank you @ChrisNettey23 for the fabulous memories," Asante Kotoko posted on their Twitter page sighted by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, Christopher Nettey has thanked the fans for their massive love during his time at the club.

"I thank you @AsanteKotoko_SC family so much for giving me the opportunity to serve you. I will forever be grateful and cherish every moment I worked here. I wish you success and the best of luck in your future endeavors", Nettey shared in a post.



