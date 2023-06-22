Thank you for the warm welcome - Avram Grant to Ghanaians

Andre Ayew and Avram Grant

Source: The BAC Group Media

Former Coach of the Black Stars, and now Head Coach of the Zambian National Team, Avram Grant, has thanked the people of Ghana, especially, those in the Bono Regional capital, Sunyani, for the warm reception, since his arrival in the country on Tuesday.

Speaking at a Cocktail dinner to officially welcome the All-star Team, led by Skipper of the National Team, Andre Ayew, at the plush, Eusbett Hotel in Sunyani on Wednesday evening, the former Chelsea Coach was full of praise to the organizers of the Event, for their kind invitation and also making him feel extremely welcome.



"It feels great to be back in Ghana and I feel so much at home, he said.



Mr. Ranford Antwi, the Chairman of the Local organizing committee thanked the skipper of the Black Stars, for becoming the first national team captain to lead his boys to feature in a game of football in the Brong Ahafo Region.

He urged the people to troop to the Dormaa NAM 1 Park, on Thursday afternoon at 3pm to have enjoy the football extravaganza.



Former Black Stars players and other legends like Dan Owusu, Ntow Gyan, Awudu Issaka, Mr. Augustine Asante, Isaac Oppong, Ayama, among others were there to grace the occasion.