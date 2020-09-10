Sports News

Thanks for having our back - Samuel Owusu thanks fans of Al-Fahya

Black Stars winger, Samuel Owusu

Ghana and Al-Fayha star Samuel Owusu has thanked the fans for their support following his team's demotion to the first division.

Al-Fayha has been relegated after finishing 14th on the league at the end of the 2019/20 season.



Al Fayha were beaten 1-0 at away by Al-Taawon SC in the last round of fixtures at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium.



The loss saw Al Fayha finish at the 14th position confirming their demotion from the Saudi Arabia top-flight.

The former Cukaricki star in a post on his official page, thanked the fans for the support throughout the season, "It has been a hectic and tiresome season but in all we thank God for everything...He knows best and decides what’s good for us ..Thank God for successful season with injury free ..Thanks to @alfaihaclub for the love ?? and care ..They made feel at home ..God willing we gonna come back strong"





It was a hectic and stressful season but I thank for for everything.God knows best and decide what is best for us @Alfaihaclub ..God bless everyone for the support ,care and love throughout the season#MyGodcantfail OSK1??9????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/Rq4DWGOCIy — Samuel Owusu (@Samuelowusukwa) September 10, 2020

