Thanks for your support - Danlad Ibrahim shows gratitude to Ghanaian after win over Sudan

Black Galaxies goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad

Black Galaxies goalkeeper Ibrahim Danlad has thanked Ghanaians for their support after securing a win over Sudan in the ongoing 2022 CAF Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament in Algeria.

The home-based national team came from behind to defeat Sudan in the second Group C game at the tournament in Constantine.



Ghana inflicted a 3-1 win over Sudan to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout phase of the competition.



Sudan took the lead on the half-hour mark through Hussein Mohammed but goals from Konadu Yiadom, Afriyie Barnieh, and Suraj Seidu were enough for the Black Galaxies to secure victory.

Danlad Ibrahim made some crucial saves to keep Black Galaxies firmly in control of the game.



Danlad Ibrahim took to his official Instagram page to tweet: "Yesterday night was a great Feeling Great come back and Qualification to the Quarterfinals We thank all Ghanaians for the support Unto the next game"



David Abagna was named man of the match at the end of the crucial encounter with Sudan. The Black Galaxies is second in Group C and has progressed to the next stage of the tournament.