0
Menu
Sports

That day will come when the youth will rise against you - Dumelo blasts govt over tax on sports betting

Dumelo.jpeg?resize=762%2C597&ssl=1 John Dumelo

Thu, 6 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

John Dumelo, a parliamentary aspirant hopeful of the National Democratic Congress for the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat has hit out at the government for taxing sports betting.

John Dumelo in a social media post expressed outrage over the decision by the government to in his view extort money from the youth.

John Dumelo protested that instead of making life comfortable for the youth, the government is hell-bent on making things difficult for the.

“Create jobs, you won’t create. The youth have created their own jobs too ahhh, you want to tax their winnings…..continue. That day will come when the youth will rise against you. It will be too late”.

Parliament by a 136-137 majority decision passed the three revenue bills on Friday, March 31.

The bills are the Income Tax Amendment Bill, Excise Duty Amendment Bill, and Growth and Sustainability Amendment Bill.

The government is seeking to generate approximately GH¢4 billion per year to supplement domestic revenue.

Gamblers, per the new tax bill, should be ready to have 10% of their earnings withheld as tax should the president assent to a newly passed bill by Parliament.

Multimedia Sports Journalist Fentuo Tahiri Fentuo explained the specifics of the aforementioned taxes, stating that they will be deducted from each individual's winnings prior to payout.

“In case you missed it by the way, there’s a new 10% tax on your winnings from betting slips. it will be deducted before the payout. Take note and stop fighting the betting companies,” he said in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb.



KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha